Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $210.33 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $210.33 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.