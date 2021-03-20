Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

