AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $104,222.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.07 or 0.00650286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00034076 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

