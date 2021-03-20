Azuki Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 154% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003386 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00455424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00141832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00685347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,413,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,397,363 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

