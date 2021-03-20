AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of AZZ worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AZZ by 209.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AZZ by 360.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

