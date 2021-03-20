BaaSid (BAAS) One Day Volume Hits $875,944.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 332.6% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $23.30 million and $875,944.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

