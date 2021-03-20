Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

