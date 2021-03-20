Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,759,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

