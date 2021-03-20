Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,882 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after buying an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 59,475 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

