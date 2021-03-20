Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

