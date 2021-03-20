Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 664,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 129,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.