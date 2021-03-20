Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $400.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

