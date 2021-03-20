Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 269,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $220.31 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $144.07 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

