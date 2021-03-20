Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,945 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,276,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,469,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

