Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

