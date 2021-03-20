Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

PEAK opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.