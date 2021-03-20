Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 137,093 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 297,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

