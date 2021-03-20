Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,622 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $32.55 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.