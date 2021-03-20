Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.