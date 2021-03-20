Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 223.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 570,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.