Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SPMB stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

