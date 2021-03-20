Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

