Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.