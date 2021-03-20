Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

