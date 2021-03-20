Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,765 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

