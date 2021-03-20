Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,462 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

