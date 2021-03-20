Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,096 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

