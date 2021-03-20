Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

