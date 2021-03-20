Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,999 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 417.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.