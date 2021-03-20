Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,058 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Snap by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Snap by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Snap by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,995 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

