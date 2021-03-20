Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,472,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV opened at $123.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.