Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

