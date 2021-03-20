Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,635 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $49.26 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.