Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 647 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average of $251.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.