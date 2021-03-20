Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 486.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 92,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.