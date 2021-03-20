Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

