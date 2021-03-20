Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 532,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

