bAlpha 1-Day Volume Hits $935,481.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $935,481.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $1,163.41 or 0.02036277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 61.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 7,454 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

