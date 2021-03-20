Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 53,018 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.52 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

