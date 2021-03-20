Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,007 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of GoodRx worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

