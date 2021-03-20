Bamco Inc. NY Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.39% of Everbridge worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $97,873,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.