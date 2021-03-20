Bamco Inc. NY Has $32.91 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 276,140 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

