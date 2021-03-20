Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,113.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

