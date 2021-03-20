Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,660,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.53% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.