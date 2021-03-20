Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.