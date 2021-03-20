BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.47. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 184,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

