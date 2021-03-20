Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118.25 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $14.43 or 0.00024863 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $295.70 million and $118.25 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

