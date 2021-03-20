Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 106,252,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,621,871. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

