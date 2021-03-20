Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.13 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

