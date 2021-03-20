Barclays PLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $102.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,090 shares of company stock worth $12,676,356. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

